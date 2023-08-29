Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
7
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 10:33 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Speedways in Atlanta, Charlotte open camping facilities for Idalia evacuees

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hurricane Idalia
Refugees escaping the path of Hurricane Ian begin to park at Atlanta Motor Speedways on Sept. 27, 2022. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Two major NASCAR racetracks in Georgia and North Carolina are opening up their facilities to provide space for Idalia evacuees.

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway are providing space for dry camping free of charge starting 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The campgrounds will be accessible for RV motor homes, fifth-wheels, travel-trailers or Super C class campers.

KEMP DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AS GEORGIA BRACES FOR STORM IMPACTS

"Anyone who is looking to get out of the path of Idalia is welcome to stay with us here at AMS. With hundreds of acres of campgrounds and supporting infrastructure, our facility is well-equipped to help in times of need," said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. "That’s why we’ve made a habit of working hand-in-hand with Henry County Emergency Management for more than a decade to lend a helping hand for situations like this."

Atlanta Motor Speedway will also have a limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer for $35 a night. Anyone looking to secure full hook-up camping should call the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 to reserve a space during business hours.

Storm evacuees arriving at AMS from GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter the facility at Entrance "H", turn right onto Richard Petty Boulevard, turn left into Entrance "G" and continue to the Unreserved RV Campground. Evacuees arriving via US Highway 19/41 will enter at Entrance "E" and continue to the Unreserved RV Campground.

FLORIDA PREPARES FOR ARRIVAL OF IDALIA

In Charlotte, evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hour arrivals should park on the service road beside the camping office and check in the following morning after 9 a.m. Following check-in, evacuees will be directed to a dry camping location on speedway property. Questions can be directed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway camping office at 704-455-4445.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is located at 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, Georgia 30228.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, North Carolina 28027.