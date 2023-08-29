Speedways in Atlanta, Charlotte open camping facilities for Idalia evacuees

article

Two major NASCAR racetracks in Georgia and North Carolina are opening up their facilities to provide space for Idalia evacuees.

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway are providing space for dry camping free of charge starting 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The campgrounds will be accessible for RV motor homes, fifth-wheels, travel-trailers or Super C class campers.

KEMP DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AS GEORGIA BRACES FOR STORM IMPACTS

"Anyone who is looking to get out of the path of Idalia is welcome to stay with us here at AMS. With hundreds of acres of campgrounds and supporting infrastructure, our facility is well-equipped to help in times of need," said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. "That’s why we’ve made a habit of working hand-in-hand with Henry County Emergency Management for more than a decade to lend a helping hand for situations like this."

Atlanta Motor Speedway will also have a limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer for $35 a night. Anyone looking to secure full hook-up camping should call the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 to reserve a space during business hours.

Storm evacuees arriving at AMS from GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter the facility at Entrance "H", turn right onto Richard Petty Boulevard, turn left into Entrance "G" and continue to the Unreserved RV Campground. Evacuees arriving via US Highway 19/41 will enter at Entrance "E" and continue to the Unreserved RV Campground.

FLORIDA PREPARES FOR ARRIVAL OF IDALIA

In Charlotte, evacuees must check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hour arrivals should park on the service road beside the camping office and check in the following morning after 9 a.m. Following check-in, evacuees will be directed to a dry camping location on speedway property. Questions can be directed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway camping office at 704-455-4445.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is located at 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, Georgia 30228.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, North Carolina 28027.