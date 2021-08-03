Spirit Airlines passengers reportedly stranded for over 30 hours with 'no sort of resolve'

Spirit Airlines passengers were reportedly still stranded at multiple airports Monday night, forced to sleep in terminals for another night after weather and some "operational challenges" resulted in hundreds of delays and cancellations over the weekend.

Passenger Emma Wareus was one of many others who were left with very few options.

Wareus had been stranded in Puerto Rico for over 30 hours after her flight was delayed on Sunday, she said, and landed in Washington, D.C., at 1 a.m. Tuesday after paying $1,300 for an American Airlines ticket.

And although Wareus was able to find temporary accommodations, she told FOX Business that others weren't so lucky. In particular, she recalled seeing mothers with their children, pregnant women and the elderly trying to sleep on the airport floor.

"These people were struggling to find flights out because they couldn’t afford to pay for another ticket and slept in the airport because they also couldn’t afford another night at a hotel," she said. "Other passengers were helping them with basic necessities as Spirit agents did not come into work that day [Monday]."

According to tracking service FlightAware.com, 227 Spirit flights were canceled Monday and 58 flights were delayed, leaving many passengers on their own. Images of passengers sprawled out on the terminal grounds and waiting in long lines appeared on social media.

While many passengers were stranded at the San Juan airport like Wareus, hundreds of others were awaiting assistance at airports across the nation. Reports showed passengers filling Orlando International Airport.

Dozens of flights were canceled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport, news outlets reported.

Another Twitter user tweeted Tuesday morning that her boss had been "stranded in Florida for 2 days!"

Likewise, passengers were also facing issues at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia and at Los Angeles International Airport in California.

In some cases, passengers were even losing their luggage in the midst of the chaos.

Wareus said she still doesn't have her luggage as of Tuesday morning.

"I STILL don’t know where my bags are," she tweeted Monday night. "Now a full 35 hours later - standing for 10 hours, no help, no sort of resolve except for a disrespectful $50 voucher."

The South Florida-based airline told FOX Business in a statement Monday that the airline "needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned."

"We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions," Spirit said in a statement. "We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport."

Representatives for Spirit didn't respond to FOX Business' request for comment regarding reports that passengers were sleeping in airports.

As of 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, 275 flights were canceled and another 55 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.