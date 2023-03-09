Spring break could break tourism records across Tampa Bay

Spring break is underway in Florida and travel experts say 2023 will likely break records.

"We're expecting this spring break to be a new record from 2019 which was our last full spring break period," said Tampa International Airport VP of operations Adam Bouchard.

At popular attractions like Urban Kai, paddleboarding business is already picking up.

"We expect to see triple what we would normally see," said Lyndsay Champion. "Definitely adding more staff and especially on the weekends… People are getting out again and traveling. Who doesn’t want to come to Florida?"

MORE: Spring Break season expected to bring record number of travelers to TPA

New this year is St. Petersburg's SunRunner Rapid Transit bus, offering easy access from downtown St. Pete to the beaches.

Tim Theisen says he's noticed the crowds and so far, so good.

Related article

"When you’re here, one day melts into the next and it's great. You need it mentally and physically," he said.

Tampa International expects the busiest travel days to be Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 16.