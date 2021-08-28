Spring Hill nurse hits jackpot at Tampa casino

article

Duane Kelloway, an operating room nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital-North who has been treating COVID-19 patients for weeks, won a BMW and more than $2,000 Saturday afternoon by being the person who pushed the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa total slot payout for 2021 to over $1 billion.

"I thought I was going to pass out," said Kelloway. "To be so lucky to be here at the right time and the right place and at the right machine."

Kelloway and his wife, who is also a nurse, drove to the casino in a 2013 Ford Taurus with nearly 200,000 miles on it as a way to decompress.

NFL Hall of Fame Linebacker Derrick Brooks was on hand to congratulate Kelloway on his winnings.

As part of the celebration, all 1,130 slot players who had their Seminole Wild Card properly inserted into a machine within 15 minutes of the milestone announcement each won $100 Bonus Free Play.

