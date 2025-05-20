Spring Hill teacher allegedly shows picture of his private parts to student: HCSO

The Brief A Spring Hill teacher allegedly showed a picture of his private parts to a student, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say that Jonathan Rowe declined to confirm whether he showed the pictures, but he did tell them that he does have the graphic photos on his phone. Rowe has been with Explorer K-8 since the start of the school year, and he is a citizen of Jamaica, currently in the United States on a J-1 visa.



A teacher at a Spring Hill school has been arrested after he allegedly showed a picture of his private parts to a 15-year-old student, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The student at Explorer K-8 told investigators that he was in Jonathan Rowe's classroom during a planning period when he asked to see a picture that the two had previously taken together.

As Rowe scrolled through his camera roll, the student told deputies that he would stop on photos of what he believed was Rowe's private parts.

That is when Rowe allegedly asked the student to go into the bathroom to take pictures of his private parts to then show Rowe.

Investigators say that Rowe declined to confirm whether he showed the student pictures of his private parts, but he did tell them that he does have the graphic photos on his phone.

Rowe has been with Explorer since the start of the current school year, and he is a citizen of Jamaica, currently in the United States on a J-1 visa.

The J-1 visa allows foreign nationals to enter the country for exchange or educational programs.

Rowe was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. His bond is set at $25,000.

He has been charged with showing obscene material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way device.

If you have any information about this incident or any other incidents related to this, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

