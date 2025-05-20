Florida student hospitalized after teacher gives him kratom: HCSO

The Brief A Hernando High School teacher is accused of giving a student kratom. The student was taken to an area hospital after ingesting the kratom product. Terry Kennedy, who also coaches football at the school, was arrested on a charge of furnishing a kratom product to a juvenile.



A Hernando County high school teacher and football coach was arrested after deputies said he gave a student kratom.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old student appeared to be having a medical emergency on May 9 at Hernando High School.

A school resource deputy said the teen was unresponsive with a rapid pulse, shallow breathing, and was hot to the touch.

The deputy then performed a sternum rub, which the student responded to by sitting up and saying he was hot.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the student’s vital signs were taken at the school and showed an elevated heart rate and blood pressure.

The student told investigators that he took an herbal supplement given to him by Terry Kennedy, a teacher and football coach at the school.

Dig deeper:

According to HCSO, the student claimed he saw the teacher use the supplement previously as an energy booster, and asked Kennedy if he could have some. Kennedy, according to investigators, gave the student two packets of the kratom-based supplement. The student ingested both packets along with a soda.

The student, who went to his next class, began to experience symptoms of distress shortly after taking the supplement. The student was taken to an area hospital for further treatment and observation.

During questioning, investigators say Kennedy admitted giving the supplement to the student at the student's request. Kennedy said he was aware the supplement contained kratom, according to HCSO.

A warrant was issued for Kennedy’s arrest on May 16 on a charge of furnishing a kratom product to a juvenile. Kennedy turned himself in to authorities the next day.

Kratom produces stimulant-like effects, and is illegal for juveniles to possess or consume.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

