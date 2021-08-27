Spring Hill woman threatened to blow up Tampa bank, police say

article

A Hernando County woman is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up a Westshore bank in a failed robbery attempt that closed Kennedy Boulevard.

According to Tampa police, it was after 2 p.m. when Danielle Di Mari walked into the Bank of America at Westshore and Kennedy boulevards and played a recording on her cell phone warning that a bomb had been planted inside of the bank, and that if the bank's money was not turned over, the bomb would be detonated.

Police say the 37-year-old had a "device with a wire exposed, appearing to be a detonator."

Instead of handing over money, the bank manager called police. Di Mari was arrested moments later in the parking lot.

The ensuing bomb sweep of the area resulted in the busy intersection being closed, blocking access to the nearby West Shore Mall. No explosives were found.

Police say Di Mari, who lives in Spring Hill, later confessed. She faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and threatening to discharge a destructive device.

