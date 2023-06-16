St. Pete Beach city manager accused of creating toxic work environment

The St. Pete Beach city manager is under investigation after repeated accusations of creating a "toxic work environment."

The only item listed on the agenda for Friday’s special meeting of the St. Pete Beach city commission was the "City Attorney to discuss the investigation of the City Manager as motioned by the City Commission on June 13, 2023."

Alex Rey has been the city manager since 2019.

At the city commission meeting on Tuesday, June 13, Rey’s leadership was called into question.

"I’m going to echo the sentiments of some of my fellow commissioners up here about what I’ve heard recently. I have since heard them from department heads, senior staff: An air of discontent within the four corners of this building," District 4 Commissioner Chris Marone said during Tuesday’s meeting. "I’ve heard toxic work environment."

As a result, Friday’s special meeting was called to discuss the next steps with the city attorney and the city’s labor and employment lawyer, who said the strategy would include one-on-one interviews with people who have lodged specific complaints.

READ: St. Pete City Council passes ordinance that would expand what sidewalks people can't set up tables at

"At the very least, we need to reconsider suspension, and some additional action," Mayor Adrian Petrila said during Friday’s meeting.

Rey held a staff meeting earlier this week, St. Pete Beach leadership pointed out. And by doing so, the mayor argued that Rey violated instructions not to communicate with city staff.

St. Pete Beach city commison meets to discuss toxic workplace allegations

But Rey said he wasn’t given that directive until after he had held the staff meeting, which is when he encouraged his staff to cooperate in the investigation.

"I told them that, participate freely in whichever way they want to, and whatever opinions they wanted to have," Rey said during Friday’s meeting. "That there would be no repercussions either way."

At the end of Friday’s hour-long meeting, the city commission ultimately voted to keep Rey in the city manager position. Still, some of his decisions like hiring, firing, and certain business spending, will require city commission approval as the investigation continues.

"I think this is the right step going forward to balance out what we need to do to continue operations. At the same time, we take these allegations seriously. They need to be investigated," District 2 commissioner and vice mayor Mark Grill told FOX 13. "We need to find out what is or is not true. And then based on the results of that, take the appropriate action, if any, are required."

READ: Gibbs High School School Resource Officer receives national honors for helping others

After the assistant city manager recently resigned, FOX 13 asked Grill what his message was for St. Pete Beach residents.

"Don't worry. We're going to continue to move forward with this. We take this seriously, and we will get to the bottom of this, and we will take the appropriate actions as necessary, if necessary," Grill said.

City leaders expect to get an update on the investigation in 30 days.

The mayor and city attorney declined interviews Friday.

Rey sent FOX 13 the following statement Friday: " As to the allegations, I just ask that you, the readers, reserve judgment until the investigation is concluded. My pulse of the organization is that most employees are happy to work here, and that will eventually come up in the process."

As for the cost of this investigation, the city attorney gave a ballpark estimate of about $20,000 during Friday’s meeting.