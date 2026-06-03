St. Pete breaks ground on $22M hurricane-resilient operations building at Southwest Water Reclamation Facility

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The Brief St. Petersburg broke ground on a new $22.2 million operations building at the Southwest Water Reclamation Facility, one of the plants impacted by Hurricane Milton. The new three-story facility will be elevated 22 feet above sea level and provide storm-resistant workspace, emergency accommodations and operational support for utility staff. The project is part of the city’s SPAR resilience program, with Florida contributing $8.9 million in grant funding to help strengthen critical infrastructure serving St. Petersburg and Gulfport.



St. Petersburg leaders broke ground on the new operations building at the Southwest Water Reclamation Facility Wednesday.

St. Petersburg infrastructure investment

The backstory:

It’s one of the plants they had to close and evacuate the staff from during Hurricane Milton.

"I didn't want our community to ever have to face that again," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said. "You might have gotten that wonderful call from me or from our comms team saying, ‘Don't flush your toilets. Don't do laundry,’" he said.

Facility designed to withstand future storms

What they're saying:

"Our realities have changed in the city of St. Petersburg and if we're going to be a resilient community, this is the kind of infrastructure investment we have to make," Welch said.

The new building gives staff a safe place to stay during storms, and is elevated to 22 feet above sea level compared to the current ground level building.

Critical operations

Dig deeper:

The city says it’s aiming to get all of its stormwater facilities protected up to 15 feet.

The three-story building will also have offices, an operations control room, a laboratory, workroom, operations control room, bunk room, staff lounge, group locker rooms and an enclosed repair and maintenance garage on the ground floor. Occupied spaces will be located on the upper two floors.

"This new operations building is a practical, forward-looking investment in a system our community depends on every single day," City Council Chairwoman Lisset Hanewicz said.

The plant also serves the city of Gulfport.

The project is part of the city's St. Pete Agile Resilience or SPAR program, an accelerated approach to strengthening infrastructure.

Resilience framework funding

By the numbers:

According to Claude Tankersley, the city’s public works administrator, the overall project is $22.2 million and about $18 million is for the construction of the facility. The state of Florida provided $8.9 million in grants towards the project.