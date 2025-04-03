St. Pete City Council approves funding to replace Tropicana Field roof

The Brief St. Pete City Council approved $22.5 million to replace the roof at Tropicana Field. Construction will likely start by August. City staff say they are hopeful to have the field ready for Opening Day of 2026.



The St. Petersburg City Council approved more than $22 million on Thursday for a new roof at Tropicana Field.

In a 7-1 vote, the council agreed to pay $22.5 million to replace the domed roof that was destroyed by Hurricane Milton.

On Wednesday, city staff showed the damage to the Major League Baseball stadium during a walk-through of the facility.

The roof of Tropicana Field was badly damaged during Hurricane Milton.

"We're contractually obligated to make it playable for Major League Baseball," said Beth Herendeen, the manager of special projects for the City of St. Pete, "and we have to meet Major League Baseball standards."

What they're saying:

Staff members said they are hopeful that they will finish installing the roof by the end of the year and have Tropicana Field ready for the Tampa Bay Rays by Opening Day 2026.

"By getting started when we start, it builds us the leeway and the opportunity to get it done in time," said Herendeen.

The new roof will be made of a thicker material than the roof that was blown off the Trop by Hurricane Milton. The hope is to start preparing for installation in June and begin construction by August.

Some work can be done in the meantime, but much of the repairs will have to take place once the roof is on and tested for waterproofing. They hope that by December, workers can start on the electronics that got damaged in the storm.

Until then, the second deck, outfield seats and dugouts are sealed by waterproof tarps and concourses have temporary doors.

"There are some things that are not in the way of the roof replacement construction, or B, that won't be damaged because of [a new] storm," said St. Pete city architect Raul Quintana.

Dig deeper:

The Tampa Bay Rays have said they are working on finding ideas and investors for a new ballpark somewhere in the Tampa Bay area. But because of the missed year, Tropicana Field's lease now extends until the end of the 2028 season, meaning the Trop could see another three years of baseball.

What's next:

The roof will be fixed one panel at a time.

"I'm not gonna predict that we're gonna do a job without possible changes," said Quintana. "That happens in all complex large jobs. But we've got enough contingency, I feel, to address any of those issues that might come up."

The city is hoping that FEMA will reimburse at least some costs of the repairs.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the St. Pete City Council meeting and a previous report by FOX 13.

