St. Pete couple facing more child abuse charges, accused of leaving toddler at home in filthy conditions: SPD

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The Brief A couple already charged in the death of a 1-month-old boy now faces additional charges for allegedly abusing a 15-month-old girl in their care, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Police say the toddler suffered severe diaper rash and sores on her legs after being left in a playpen for long periods and living in filthy conditions, including a urine-soaked, insect-infested mattress. The child was removed from the home and is now safe, according to police.



A couple already facing felony child abuse charges in connection to the death of an infant are now accused of abusing a second child and leaving her in filthy living conditions, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The backstory:

Police say additional charges have been filed against Gabriella Daniels, 22, and Ashton Kurant, 21.

Detectives say the new charges stem from the treatment of a 15-month-old girl who was also in the couple’s care. Investigators allege the child suffered severe diaper rash and sores on her legs and feet after being left in a playpen for long periods of time.

Police say the living conditions inside the home were unsanitary and filthy. The child’s mattress was reportedly soaked in urine and infested with insects.

What's next:

The toddler was removed from the home and is now receiving care in a safe environment, according to police.

Daniels and Kurant now face additional charges, including aggravated child abuse related to unlawful caging and neglect due to environmental hazards.

Dig deeper:

The St. Pete couple were initially arrested on April 16 in connection to deadly injuries suffered by a 1-month-old boy in their care.

According to police, the infant passed away in the hospital. During the investigation, detectives say the child was found to have bruising along his hairline and multiple lacerations across his body.