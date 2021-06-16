St. Pete developing future champions through programs to uplift young minorities

The city of St. Petersburg is kicking off its Summer Workforce Training Academy, an initiative to engage and uplift a community of young minority males and females.

The program is part of the Cohort of Champions initiative and helps youth and children and young adults ages 12-24 get summer jobs and mentors in the community.

Cohort of Champions has year-round programs that provide educational, entrepreneurial and enrichment opportunities.

To learn more about Cohort of Champions programs, visit stpete.org/city_departments/urban_affairs/cohort_of_champions.php.