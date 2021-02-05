St. Pete man injured after shooting North Carolina deputy during traffic stop

article

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that has ties to the Pinellas County-area.

According to WRAL, investigators said a St. Petersburg man opened fire after a traffic stop and shot a deputy several times. The shooting occurred on Interstate 95 in Nash County, just east of Raleigh.

Before 10 a.m. Thursday, detectives said Deputy Shelby Smith pulled over 33-year-old Jarred Javon Ford, who was driving a 2008 Mercedes, for speeding and called for backup when she suspected "criminal activity was afoot," according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Detectives said when another deputy arrived, identified as Deputy William "Tommy" Toney, Ford exited the vehicle, pulled out a gun, shot Toney and tried to run away.

Smith returned fire, hitting Ford, officials said.

WRAL reports Ford scurried into a ditch where he lost his weapon and Smith held him at gunpoint until first responders and other law enforcement officers arrived.

Toney was shot three or four times, Sheriff Stone told WRAL. He is expected to be OK.

As of Friday morning, Smith remains in a hospital but charges are pending. His condition is unknown.



