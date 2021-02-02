St. Pete police investigating possible COVID vaccine theft

Detectives in St. Petersburg are investigating a possible case of stolen COVID-19 vaccine vials by someone in leadership at St. Pete Fire Rescue.

Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office tells us, "We are aware that the allegations have been made against a fire department official and there is an ongoing police investigation."

Police say they won’t comment while the internal investigation is underway.

If true, this would not be the Bay Area’s first investigation into stolen coronavirus vaccine. A Polk County fire captain and paramedic were arrested for allegedly redirecting vials of vaccines last week.



