St. Pete mayor on Rays, hurricane recovery and next steps: 'We’ve got a lot on our plate'

The city of St. Petersburg has been through a lot the past six months, still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes, then losing the deal to build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's been two weeks since the Rays pulled the plug on a $1.3 billion stadium project. Now, other developers are rushing to offer up their own proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District.

What they're saying:

"I’m excited about moving forward. We've got a lot on our plate. Number one: getting the Trop fixed under our current obligations, giving the Rays a place to play through 2028. We're working on that," said Mayor Ken Welch.

The roof of Tropicana Field was destroyed after Hurricane Milton tore it off with strong winds.

Welch said they have yet to decide if they will solicit bids for the project or perhaps develop something in-house, but they are committed to creating the jobs, housing and economic development laid out in the initial plan.

"We are envisioning development within that first phase of 2028, 2030," said Welch.

He said they have not received an official termination letter from the Rays yet, or an apology.

Two weeks ago, during an interview with FOX 13, when asked if the team owed the community an apology, Rays President Matt Silverman suggested a private apology may happen at some point.

"An apology is always good when someone is wrong, but it's not to me. It's to this community. So it wouldn't be private. There are ways to move forward, but I have to represent the people of St. Petersburg who elected me," said Welch.

Pinellas County leaders have suggested billing the Rays for the staff time spent on the project.

"A lot has been put into this. So I do think (County Commissioner Chris Latvala’s) notion has merit and we'll consider it," said Welch.

As the city rebuilds its plans for the Gas Plant District, many families are still in the thick of their own rebuild.

"That's what’s scary. People can't get a permit. Six months later and they got to try and fix their house before the next hurricane season. We're seeing a lot of people that are concerned, really worried about that," said Kevin Batdorf.

There is some relief on the horizon with $160 million in federal funding on its way. The city received a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address storm recovery.

Wednesday was the first step to get community feedback on how to spend that funding.

"We'd like to see it used for some people that haven't been able to get permits six months later, still have to pay their mortgage, yet they have to rent somewhere else too. And that money is running out," said Batdorf.

What's next:

The city is planning to finalize an action plan on the $160 million in grant funding by the end of the summer.

The council will take up repairs to Tropicana Field next week.

