St. Pete non-profit reduces veteran homelessness: 'They're gonna help you'

The State of Florida reported a nearly 50% drop in veterans living on the streets in the last 15 years, and the numbers are even more dramatic in St. Petersburg thanks to St. Vincent DePaul CARES.

They recently opened their new food center in downtown following a $1.3 million renovation, and Terrance Tyler was honored to help them cut the ribbon. He did so right after packing up his things and moving out – ready to get back out on his own.

"I'm anxious and nervous, but excited at the same time," the former Army soldier told FOX 13's Mark Wilson.

After serving at Fort Knox, he found himself jobless and homeless. And after staying in their veterans housing center for three months, he now credits the non-profit with giving him the support he needed.

"The people here are very nice. All the case managers bend over backward for you, so they definitely did their job," Tyler said.

Michael Raposa, the executive director for St. Vincent DePaul CARES, said Terrance is one of their many success stories.

"This has been the epicenter for place-based veteran homelessness since year 2000, so 23 years," Raposa said.

He showed FOX 13 around their new kitchen that serves 900 meals a day, 365 days a year. They serve anyone who comes in asking for a hot or cold meal and their kitchen remains full.

As has their residential housing center after just housing their 4,000th client, another veteran.

Jordan Jandro said he stayed under bridges, on couches and in abandoned houses before he found St. Vincent DePaul CARES. And as their 4,000th client, he said he's in a much better place physically and mentally.

He has a job and is hopeful he too will have his own place in a few months on his own.

"Maybe my story will inspire others to keep their head up and keep trying," he said.

And while the need remains, the numbers are dwindling. Raposa said when they began focusing on homeless veterans in 2012, there were 2,850 on the list in Pinellas County.

At last check, he said there were only 10 remaining on that list.

"That number may change day to day, but very small swings," Raposa said, with the goal of finally reaching everyone on that list.

"Nobody wants to be in a shelter, nobody wants to have to go through this," Tyler said, acknowledging his rough road. But also reminding others in his same position that self-improvement begins in the mirror.

"They're gonna help you, but they're not gonna work harder than you, so at the end of the day you gotta show that you want it," he said.

St. Vincent DePaul CARES reaches beyond St. Petersburg as well. They have served more than 22,484 individuals in 19 Florida counties since 2013 with an 83% success rate in positive housing and prevention exits, with 14,734 of them veterans.

Their current open caseload for veterans is 1,353 households in 19 counties, with 318 in Pinellas County. You can find more about them by visiting www.svdpsp.org.