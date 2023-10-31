Peanut Butter and Jelly Ministry feeding those in need in Tampa Bay Area

article

A local ministry is using one of America's favorite sandwiches invented in 1901 to feed the community.

Members of the Peanut Butter and Jelly Ministry are spreading love at Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon.

"Who hasn't made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in their lifetime? Right," said Luann Leahy, founder of Peanut Butter and Jelly Ministry. "Who hasn't done that? We all have pretty much. If you haven't. Come on, we'll help you."

The ministry is proud of the milestone they have reached handing out more than one million sandwiches.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I believe that PB&J would become so big, and becomes just feeding so many people and helping so many people," Leahy shared.

READ: Pinellas County non-profit gives deserving kids free bikes

The ministry provides free PB&J's to Bay Area non-profit organizations to help those in need.

"We're God's hands on earth, and we're supposed to do for others we're not supposed to judge, we're supposed to do for others and give back to our community. And this is what we're doing," Leahy explained.

Volunteer Jim Courtney loves the mission. He has been there since the beginning.

The ministry gives away free sandwiches throughout the Bay Area.

"To give to others t's something that makes you feel good," said Courtney. "There are a lot of people out there less fortunate than we are, so we do our little part. We make sandwiches."

For those who don't have time to make it on site. They can make sandwiches from home.

"A lot of them are students," said Bonnie Fisher, volunteer. "A lot of them are from multiple high schools. Even at nursing homes they get people together to make sandwiches, and they drop them off here."

READ: Bay Area organization helping sick children feel better with pillow cases

Others enjoy coming out twice a month to help out.

"These are the kind of people we want to be around, said volunteer Pat Roy. "The kind of people that enjoy helping others. They just happy people."

Volunteers of all ages come together to make sandwiches.

"It's just beautiful. I'm just very blessed and very fortunate to do that. And so it's not a job. It's a gift," Leahy said.

The gift is touching the lives of those in need. Leahy said they started out making 60 loaves a month now they are doing more than 5,000.

The sandwiches are given to 12 non-profit organizations to help them feed people throughout Hillsborough County.

For more information, click here.

To follow the Peanut Butter and Jelly Ministry on Facebook, click here.