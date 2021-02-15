St. Pete offering free classes in fitness, cooking, martial arts and more this month

While it’s below freezing in a lot of the country, the weather is beautiful in St. Pete and the Bay Area. The city of St. Pete is making it easy and free to get outside and live healthier lives.

The program is called Healthy St. Pete and offers everything from cooking classes to pickleball.

Fitness professionals are holding free classes at local parks this month.

Dough Hatch, head instructor at Suncoast Martial Arts, is participating in the initiative. He’s offering outdoor classes in tai chi.

But the programs are not limited to martial arts. There are food and cooking classes for kids, fitness boot camps, neighborhood walks, aqua fitness, and more.

For more information on the offerings from Healthy St. Pete, visit https://www.healthystpetefl.com/.