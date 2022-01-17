St. Pete officer finds 'lost little monkey' in neighborhood

article

A monkey was located in a St. Pete neighborhood with scrapes on its face and is now in state custody.

An officer saw the "lost little monkey" near 5th Avenue North and 64th Street on Sunday.

"Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!," according to a Facebook post by the police department.

The monkey was turned over to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There is no word on where the monkey came from and how it received its injuries.

