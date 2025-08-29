St. Pete PD's marine unit stepping up patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

The Brief St. Pete police are increasing patrols on Tampa Bay waters during Labor Day weekend. Officers said boating under the influence and speeding are the biggest concerns. Florida led the nation in boating accidents last year, with nearly 700 reported crashes.



As thousands of boaters hit the water this Labor Day weekend, the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Marine Unit is stepping up patrols across Tampa Bay.

What we know:

Officers are watching for boaters under the influence, unsafe speeds in no-wake zones and inexperienced operators on rental boats and jet skis.

"We want everyone to go out, have a good time — but also go home safe," said Officer David Ramos with the Marine Unit.

Why you should care:

Florida leads the nation in boating accidents. In 2024, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported nearly 700 boating accidents statewide — 81 of them were fatal. Police said those numbers spike during holiday weekends, making enforcement especially important this time of year.

What they're saying:

"A lot of our boating crashes end up being BUIs," said Officer Dan Carvin. "When we stop people for other infractions, it’s pretty easy to tell."

"The waters in Tampa Bay have a lot of shifting sandbars and weaving channels," Ramos said. "You can really get in trouble fast."

What's next:

The SPPD Marine Unit said it will remain visible all weekend, conducting safety checks, responding to emergencies and monitoring popular sandbar gathering spots.

They encourage boaters to wear life jackets, assign a sober driver and pay close attention to channel markers.