Deadly Pinellas County boat crash spurs safety warnings ahead of Labor Day weekend

The Brief A boater died on Thursday after hitting a small island near Bay Pines in Pinellas County. Safety officials warn of spikes in boating accidents, alcohol use and inexperienced operators during Labor Day weekend. Experts urge boaters to slow down, designate a sober driver or hire a captain.



A man was killed Thursday when his boat crashed into a small island near Bay Pines Bridge and War Veterans Park in Pinellas County.

Officials said he was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: 1 dead after Pinellas County boat crash

Why you should care:

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on Tampa Bay waterways, with heavy boat traffic, tourists and often alcohol. Experts warn that these factors create dangerous conditions.

Florida maritime attorney Brandon Volk said many boaters treat vessels like toys rather than vehicles, and accidents spike during holiday weekends. BUI arrests, he said, are common and account for nearly 20% of boating crashes.

What they're saying:

Volk also points to Florida’s lax licensing laws, where those born before 1988 need no license at all, and newer operators can be certified with a short online course.

READ: Pinellas beach project kicks off, but 125 owners still refuse to sign on

"About 70% of operators involved in fatal crashes have no formal boater education," he said.

Boat rental owner Michael Cecere said he regularly sees boats damaged by inexperienced drivers.

"Have a good time, but be responsible," Cecere said. "Even passengers can put everyone at risk if they’re drinking too much in the heat."

What's next:

Florida’s boating laws have been toughened in recent years. Lucy’s Law, named after a girl killed in a 2022 Labor Day crash, means operators involved in serious accidents can face criminal charges similar to those in vehicle crashes.

Officials urge boaters to keep speeds down, stay sober and consider hiring a certified captain if they’re new to the area.