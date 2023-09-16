1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-275 in St. Pete: FHP

One person was killed and another is seriously injured after a crash on I-275 in St. Pete early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling south on I-275, along the exit ramp to 54th Avenue North, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The sedan then left the roadway and struck a tree along the east shoulder of the ramp. A St. Pete Beach man was killed in the crash, and a woman from St. Pete sustained serious injuries, according to authorities.