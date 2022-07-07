St. Pete police: 1 dead, 3 injured after pickup truck crashes into tree
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police said one person has passed away, and three others were seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree.
According to officers, the crash occurred at Central Avenue and 54th Street. The intersection has since reopened.
Investigators said the pickup truck was carrying a total of four people when it collided with the tree. Three of those individuals have life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly crash.