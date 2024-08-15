St. Pete Police announce results of one of 'largest drug busts' in the city in last 20 years
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department discussed the results of a months-long investigation into a major fentanyl trafficker on Thursday.
‘Operation Cookie Dough’ was a nine-month-long investigation, resulting in one of the largest drug busts in the last 20 years in St. Pete, according to the department.
As part of the investigation, police determined that David Watson, 36, was spearheading a major drug distribution operation in St. Pete.
"Watson wasn't a street-level dealer, he was a high-level distributor responsible for trafficking a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs through the community," SPPD said in a release.
Through Operation Cookie Dough, officers executed several search warrants on August 7, resulting in the seizure of drugs, money, and firearms. The details are below:
- 10.7 kilograms of fentanyl
- 10.6 kilograms of powder cocaine
- 10.2 ounces of Oxycodone (several hundred pills)
- 11 lbs of marijuana
- $506,150 in cash
- 3 handguns and ammunition
Watson was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, felon in possession of a firearm, and others.
Additionally, Kelvin Maysonet, 34, was arrested and charged with operating a drug house, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, and others.
SPPD reported they are searching for Alexander Graham, who is also wanted on several trafficking charges.
