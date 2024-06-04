Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete police chief addresses teens firing gel pellet guns downtown

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 4, 2024 12:52pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding teens firing gel pellet guns. 

Few details have been released, but Holloway says he will be discussing the issue of the gel pellet guns being shot in crowded areas downtown. 

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter