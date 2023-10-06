Man arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in St. Pete shooting: Police

article

A man turned himself into authorities and was charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in St. Pete on Wednesday, according to police.

The St. Pete Police Department announced the arrest of Douglas Lee Dawson, 34, who turned himself into the Pinellas Jail shortly before midnight on Thursday.

He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Terrance Hill, 36, on Wednesday. Police responded to the 3900 block of 13 Ave. South shortly before noon on Wednesday to find Hill suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Hill was later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police, the two men knew each other and had been arguing before the shooting.