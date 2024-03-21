Couple shot in car by woman's ex-boyfriend in St. Pete; Suspect in critical condition, police say

article

A St. Pete man is in critical condition after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend who was with another man, and the man fired back.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, just before 1 a.m., a man and woman were sitting in a car in an alley near 2353 13th St. S on Thursday.

Keiondre Church, 23, who used to date the woman, then walked up and fired at the man in the car. They exchanged gunfire.

Church was hospitalized in critical condition, and the couple suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Church is facing first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.