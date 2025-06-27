St. Pete police have ‘heightened security’ around Pride celebrations

The Brief St. Pete Pride will be held on Saturday. Police have teamed up with its federal partners to provide security at the event. Half a million people are expected to attend St. Pete Pride.



One of the largest Pride celebrations in the country returns to St. Petersburg this weekend — and this year’s festivities are expected to draw more than half a million people to the area.

As the crowds gather, St. Petersburg police say they’re taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe amid heightened tensions nationwide.

Organizers say this year’s Pride is especially meaningful. It marks the 10th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, says the event remains rooted in community and celebration.

"Our Pride organization and this event are centered on joy and celebrating with allies and supporters," Green-Calisch said.

Keeping that celebration safe is a top priority for St. Petersburg Police.

"It’s always an all-hands-on-deck kind of day," Ashley Limardo, a department spokesperson said.

Dig deeper:

This year the department is utilizing more of its federal partners, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers will be visible along the parade route, patrolling by land and water. Drones will monitor large crowds from above, and undercover officers will also be in place.

After the New Year's attack in New Orleans, we spoke with SPPD Chief Anthony Holloway who said large gatherings like parades have unfortunately become potential targets.

"Twenty or thirty years ago, you never thought about this. Maybe you’d have 20 officers making sure no one walked in front of a float. Now you have to think about someone bringing a weapon or an explosive," Holloway said.

Across town, The People’s Pride held its own celebration at Allendale United Methodist Church. The event featured music, drag shows, poetry readings, art, and free food — with an emphasis on community over commercialism.

Organizer Gabby Aguilera says the gathering is meant to remind people that Pride should stay true to its grassroots roots.

"It means a lot to see this event come together — it’s just us. It wasn’t big corporations funding it," Aguilera said.

"Especially with all the attacks on our community, Pride means a lot to people. To be out, to be seen, and to just be themselves."

Timeline:

The Pride Parade steps off Saturday at 6 p.m., but downtown festivities will start earlier, around 2 p.m.

Police urge anyone heading downtown — and even those just driving nearby — to expect heavy traffic and road closures throughout the day.