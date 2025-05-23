Debunking Sunscreen Myths: Doctors seeing more young people forgoing SPF despite risks

The Brief As TikTok trends challenge long-standing health advice, many Gen Z users are skipping sunscreen altogether, citing fears about its safety. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melanoma remains one of the leading cancers affecting young adults. Dr. Amber Stevens of Optum Medical Group warns that the rise in misinformation can have serious consequences.



As the long weekend brought families outdoors to enjoy Florida's sunny shores, Jace Waters and his dad made sure not to leave one thing behind: Sunscreen.

"I've gotten roasted before, so I don't want to get roasted," joked Todd Waters, as his son helped him apply SPF for the day.

The backstory:

But as TikTok trends challenge long-standing health advice, many Gen Z users are skipping sunscreen altogether, citing fears, often unfounded, about its safety. Some viral videos have even suggested olive oil as a safer alternative, a claim that has health experts concerned.

"I think cancer is the biggest killer in the world, right? And skin cancer is probably pretty high up there," Jace said. "I also like how I look. I work out, eat clean… sunscreen is just part of taking care of myself."

Local perspective:

Despite the online noise, Waters remains steadfast in his skincare routine, which includes daily sunscreen use.

"Through the research I've done, it's shown that putting on sunscreen is better," he said. "I have a skin routine — wash with cold water, CeraVe, and sunscreen."

By the numbers:

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melanoma remains one of the leading cancers affecting young adults. Yet a recent study found that only 37% of Gen Z regularly wear sunscreen — a troubling figure in sun-soaked states like Florida.

What they're saying:

Dr. Amber Stevens of Optum Medical Group warns that the rise in misinformation can have serious consequences.

"The scary thing is, if we aren't protecting ourselves from harmful UV rays, we increase our risk of developing skin cancer," Stevens said. "And in Florida, we see more cases than many other parts of the country."

As for claims that sunscreen ingredients cause cancer?

"We just don’t see the data supporting that," she added. "Sure, there are potential endocrine disruptors in a lot of cosmetic products, but dosage matters — and you’re not ingesting sunscreen."

For those hesitant about chemical-based products, Stevens recommended mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which do not absorb into the skin and are highly effective.

"Or consider alternatives like wide-brimmed hats and long sleeves," she said.

Dr. Bruce Hermann said he has studied the data being pushed by the anti-sunscreen crowd.

"If you notice, a lot of people that are peddling misinformation actually are the people who profit from it, people that are natural health advocates," he said.

"It's a lot of misinterpretation," said Hermann. "There's no information that it actually does cause cancer in humans."

Jace Waters is sticking with his SPF.

"I want to be 60 or 70, looking like I’m 35, like this guy," he said, pointing to his dad.

