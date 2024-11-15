St. Pete receives money to put towards road, pedestrian safety

The City of St. Petersburg announced it received $3.6 million from a federal grant being put towards road safety as it continues to boom.

The money comes from a federal initiative with a mission of having zero pedestrian deaths.

"The pedestrian and bicycle population has really exploded in St. Pete with all the activity that goes on downtown," said Sgt. Michael Schade, who is on the traffic section of the St. Pete Police Department.

READ: Water quality becomes concern for advocates charting new path forward after hurricanes

The increased activity has led to an increase in crashes, some of which have turned deadly.

Earlier this year, St. Pete police got more than $60,000 in a state grant for pedestrian safety education. Targeted areas included 34th Street North and South, Fourth Street North and South and 16th Street South.

There are areas of town that even avid cyclists said they avoid because of safety issues.

"Forty-ninth street is kind of narrow for as much traffic as in there now," said one cyclist.

MORE: St. Petersburg announces the price tag to repair the Trop

The city said it will use the federal money to implement safety treatments, including improved lighting, pedestrian cross walks, curb extensions and reduced speed zones.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch released the following statement on Friday:

"This grant will fund efforts that will improve our residents' quality of life by addressing road safety hazards that pedestrians and drivers face on a daily basis."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: