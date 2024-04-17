St. Pete residents to decide on which Innovative Equity Project will received up to $1M from city budget

City leaders in St. Petersburg are asking for residents’ help deciding where up to $1 million in the city’s budget will be allocated.

They came up with the Innovative Equity Project Initiative, and city departments collaborated and pitched proposals that prioritize innovation, inclusivity, equity and St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch’s "Pillars for Progress and Governing Principles."

Those pillars include education and youth opportunities, equitable development, arts and business opportunities, neighborhood health and safety, housing opportunities for all and environment, infrastructure and resilience.

Welch narrowed 11 ideas submitted by city departments down to five. Now, it’s up to the citizens to cast their votes.

"Communities across the country struggle with keeping citizens engaged in the budgeting process," said Tom Greene, the assistant city administrator. "Sometimes I think citizens get frustrated that it's complicated. It takes a long time. They don't really know how to get involved, and how to have their voices heard. So, the idea through this process is to make it simple and make it open to the public, make it accessible virtually."

The first project is called Cover St. Pete, which is a roof replacement program. It’s aimed at providing relief to St. Pete homeowners who are burdened by aging roofs.

Eligible roofs must be 15-years-old or older with less than five years of serviceable life remaining. The goal is to replace roofs on about 50 homes.

The second project is called Forward Together. It’s a youth crime prevention program designed to address the foundational causes of youth involvement in crime. It would focus on 12-17-year-olds and discuss mental health and human services programs.

The third project, Swim Start & Library Lockers, would provide free swim lessons for every elementary school-aged child in St. Pete. It would be a partnership with Pinellas County schools and St. Pete Parks and Recreation. In addition to free swim lessons, this project also includes the installation of outdoor remote lockers for libraries.

The fourth project, Dream Big Day, would be an MLK Day of citywide service. It is dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and enhancing residents' quality of life through volunteering and essential support.

The final project, Water Assistance for St. Petersburg Homeowners, would provide support to homeowners in managing their utility bills.

"Reaching different areas of our community and all areas of our community was a priority," Greene said.

"It was a very interesting exercise and challenged our team to think creatively and think differently with an eye towards equity and innovation and delivering impact to our community," he said.

Voting in person and online is now open. The winning project will be announced this summer, and will be included in the mayor’s recommended budget that will go to city council on July 15.

The budget will be adopted in September, and the project will get the money on Oct. 1.

St. Pete residents can vote on the city’s website, or in person at rec centers in St. Pete until June 12.

