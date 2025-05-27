St. Pete unveils $159.8M 'Sunrise' plan for hurricane recovery and resilience

The Brief The City of St. Pete announced a comprehensive plan to use the $159.8 million grant received from HUD to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Idalia and Helene. St. Petersburg is one of only two cities in Florida to receive this significant grant, underscoring the importance of the funds in addressing the city's needs. The city is inviting public input on the plan, with a 30-day comment period now open.



As the hurricane season approaches, St. Petersburg is taking proactive steps to bolster its resilience against future storms. The city has announced a comprehensive plan to utilize the $159.8 million grant received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Idalia and Helene.

This funding, separate from FEMA assistance, is part of the city's ambitious "Sunrise St. Pete" initiative.

What they're saying:

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch previously expressed enthusiasm about the substantial federal support, highlighting the successful partnership with HUD.

"I'm excited it's a large amount of money; it shows our federal partnerships are working," Welch stated.

St. Petersburg is one of only two cities in Florida to receive this significant grant, underscoring the importance of the funds in addressing the city's needs.

By the numbers:

The newly released 140-page report outlines the city's strategic allocation of the funds. A significant portion, 66%, is earmarked for addressing the critical shortage of rental and affordable housing. This focus aims to alleviate the housing sector's estimated $1.5 billion in damage.

Dig deeper:

The plan includes four key programs: Residential recovery and home elevation, voluntary buyouts in flood-prone areas, the addition of affordable housing and a home buyer assistance program.

In addition to housing, 16% of the funds will be directed towards infrastructure mitigation efforts to prevent future flooding, while 12% will support public services and non-profits providing essential community services.

Local perspective:

Residents like Tammy Marshall have faced challenges in finding programs to aid in rebuilding efforts.

"So that's where it feels so frustrating, where it is a person turned," Marshall shared, highlighting the need for accessible recovery resources.

What's next:

The city is inviting public input on the plan, with a 30-day comment period now open. Community members can provide feedback before the official plan is submitted to HUD in July. Public hearings are scheduled for June 3, virtually, and June 12 at City Council. Written comments can also be submitted online.

St. Petersburg's commitment to building a resilient community is evident in its strategic use of federal funds, aiming to not only recover from past hurricanes but also prepare for future challenges.

