Two children injured following deadly DUI crash in St. Pete, police say

article

St. Petersburg police say two children were hospitalized, and one person is dead after an intoxicated driver crashed into a pickup truck.

The deadly crash occurred Monday around 7:30 p.m. According to investigators, 37-year-old Ieasha Boyd was behind the wheel of a silver BMW. They said she had two young passengers, ages 5 and 12.

Boyd was heading west in the curb lane of 38th Avenue North, approaching the 40th Street North intersection, police said. That's when she crashed into an orange Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was traveling north on 40th St., causing it to roll over.

Police identified the driver as 62-year-old Miguel Diaz Arzola, who is also a St. Pete resident. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, he was extricated from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

READ: St. Pete Chamber of Commerce endorses Tropicana Field proposal from Rays, Hines

As for the children, police said both were taken to All Children's Hospital for minor injuries. They did not specify their relationship with Boyd.

In a news release from the police department, officials said, "Boyd was found to be driving while impaired," but didn't provide additional details.

She faces charges of DUI manslaughter and child neglect.