St. Pete woman charged in death of baby at unlicensed day care

A woman faces charges, including aggravated manslaughter, after St. Petersburg police say she misrepresented herself as a licensed day care operator, and a 9-month-old boy died in her care.

The backstory:

Investigators say they responded to an apartment off Lynn Lake Dr. S. on July 25, 2024, for a report of an unresponsive baby.

Police say Desiree Rentz, 31, was running a day care in her one-bedroom apartment with more than a dozen children, including 9-month-old Timothy David Smith.

The investigation revealed that Rentz gave cough syrup not recommended for children under 4 to Smith, resulting in his death, according to SPPD.

Police also say Rentz claimed to be a licensed day care operator, but the licenses displayed on her wall were for temporary foster care with a capacity of one child.

Detectives arrested Rentz with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and booked her into jail on Tuesday.

What's next:

Rentz faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and misrepresenting a day care facility resulting in death.

