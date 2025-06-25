St. Pete woman charged in death of baby at unlicensed day care
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman faces charges, including aggravated manslaughter, after St. Petersburg police say she misrepresented herself as a licensed day care operator, and a 9-month-old boy died in her care.
The backstory:
Investigators say they responded to an apartment off Lynn Lake Dr. S. on July 25, 2024, for a report of an unresponsive baby.
Police say Desiree Rentz, 31, was running a day care in her one-bedroom apartment with more than a dozen children, including 9-month-old Timothy David Smith.
The investigation revealed that Rentz gave cough syrup not recommended for children under 4 to Smith, resulting in his death, according to SPPD.
READ: Inside the nation's largest child recovery operation: What happens after 60 missing kids found?
Police also say Rentz claimed to be a licensed day care operator, but the licenses displayed on her wall were for temporary foster care with a capacity of one child.
Detectives arrested Rentz with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and booked her into jail on Tuesday.
What's next:
Rentz faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and misrepresenting a day care facility resulting in death.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter