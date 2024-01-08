St. Petersburg house engulfed in flames, officials investigating cause of fire

article

A home in St. Petersburg was destroyed after a fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters.

Around 3:30 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire in the 7900 block of 2nd Ave S.

When crews arrived, they say there was heavy fire coming from the back of the house and smoke was coming from the eves. Two adults who were inside the home noticed the smoke and escaped unharmed, according to authorities.

Officials say the two adults called 911.

There were no injuries during the incident, according to fire crews.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, firefighters used large hose lines to extinguish the fire and kept it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Firefighters say the fire is under control, but the Fire Investigator gathered data from the scene and is still investigating the cause of the fire.