St. Petersburg joins nationwide protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Anger over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be felt in downtown St. Pete over the weekend.

A small group of people from Ukraine and Russia walked arm-in-arm on Central Avenue. They now live in Pinellas County and share the same fear and worry.

"We’ve not slept for three days. Our families are there," one protestor told FOX 13.

Maria Tsybenko was raised in Ukraine and says she's worried about her father.

"Our families are being bombed and attacked every couple of minutes, living in bomb shelters. My father and grandparents are in the capitol. Pretty much in the hot spot," she said.

Thousands have been arrested in Russia protesting and standing in solidarity with Ukraine. Similar protests this weekend around the globe in London and the U.S.

"We are not asking for your prayers we are not asking for your cries," Tysbenko said. "We are asking for people to come and pick up the guns and fight."