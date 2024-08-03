St. Petersburg officials and residents preparing for potential tropical storm conditions

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

St. Petersburg Stormwater Operations Manager Brian Anderson Sr. had crews working like a well-oiled machine from dawn until dusk both Friday and Saturday, as they filled thousands of sandbags and loaded them into resident's cars.

"On Friday we gave out just shy of 14,000 sandbags," Anderson Sr. told FOX 13. "At this Northeast Park location alone, we gave out almost 5,000."

Folks from all across the city visited their six sandbag sites, preparing their homes for potential tropical storm conditions.

For Robin Molner, it was about protecting her belongings she packed up ahead of a big move.

"I have a big pod and our street floods when there's a lot of rain," Molner explained. "So I've been envisioning three inches of water flowing right into my car door, and it will slide under, and it will get everything that I own and love."

For Carol Miller, these sandbags will surround her entire home in Shore Acres, a community that's seen three major flood events in just the last year.

"I've been through five floods," added Miller. "All my flooring was soaking wet...destroyed. I had to redo drywall...had to buy new furniture."

With those kinds of concerns on the minds of locals, Anderson said he's also got teams working tirelessly to make sure all stormwater systems are working - to prevent heavy flooding as much as they can.

"We have some maintenance crews doing proactive street sweeping. We got a line clearing crews," explained Anderson. "We also have pumps out, so if we get heavy rains, they have these block valves which triggers the pump come on and helps move the water."

Due to conditions possibly picking up on Sunday, St. Pete will NOT have sandbag location sites open.

