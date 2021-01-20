St. Petersburg police investigate death on 4th Ave. S

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of 4th Ave. S.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. One man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the public "is not believed to be in any danger at this time," but no information was provided about a possible shooting suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or by sending an anonymous message via text by texting the letters "SPPD" to TIP-411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.