Woman dies in St. Pete shooting: Police

A woman is dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg Monday evening on 2nd Avenue North.

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to 7208 2nd Avenue North about the shooting just after 6 p.m.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, and officers said she has died.

SSPD said they are still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.