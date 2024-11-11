Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies in St. Pete shooting: Police

Published  November 11, 2024 8:20pm EST
St. Petersburg
    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg Monday evening on 2nd Avenue North. 

    The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to 7208 2nd Avenue North about the shooting just after 6 p.m. 

    A woman was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, and officers said she has died.

    SSPD said they are still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

