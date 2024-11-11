Woman dies in St. Pete shooting: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg Monday evening on 2nd Avenue North.
The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to 7208 2nd Avenue North about the shooting just after 6 p.m.
A woman was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, and officers said she has died.
SSPD said they are still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
