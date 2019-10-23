Expand / Collapse search

St. Petersburg police search for suspect in 23-year-old man's murder

St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg police said the found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound at a parking lot of a vacant business.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man found with a gunshot wound in St. Petersburg Tuesday night has passed away from his injuries. 

St. Petersburg police responded to a reported shooting just after 11 p.m. and found 23-year-old Damien Wiggins, Jr. in the parking lot of a vacant business at 4611 Haines Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

By Wednesday morning, police said Wiggins passed away. They said they are now investigating his death as a murder. 

There is no word yet on a suspect or person of interest. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.