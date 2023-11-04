St. Petersburg woman dies after car crashes into tree: SPPD

article

A 57-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove off the road and hit a tree on Friday night, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers say Jamie Lynn Cobb was driving a silver 2024 Chevrolet Camaro east on 22nd Avenue North.

For unknown reasons, police say Cobb drove off the south side of the road in the 7600 block of 22nd Avenue North. The front of the car hit a tree, according to officials.

First responders say Cobb died at the scene for the crash.

She was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

