Stabbing suspect running from police jumps onto I-275 from overpass closing interstate before capture: TPD

Law enforcement officers captured a man they say stabbed a woman late Wednesday night and jumped from an overpass onto I-275 near Wesley Chapel on Thursday morning as police closed in on him.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the Trails at Hunters Village Apartments, located at 8500 Hunters Village Rd., for a reported stabbing.

Police say they found a woman suffering from multiple injuries and blood loss.

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police identified 31-year-old Thomas Sapp as the suspect and began looking for him.

Officers, along with the US Marshals Task Force, identified an area where Sapp was possibly located late Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police say Sapp was spotted in a car on County Line Road over I-275.

According to TPD, officers worked to stop traffic and keep the public away from Sapp, but before they could apprehend him, Sapp jumped from the overpass, landing on I275 and narrowly avoided being run over by a semi-truck.

Police say Sapp suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

He will be charged with attempted murder.

County Line Road and I-275 northbound at Bearss Ave. were closed, but have since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

