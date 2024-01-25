Stanley products contain 'some lead,' company says as insulated steel tumblers surge in popularity

Stanley tumblers have become immensely popular in recent months, surging on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but consumers have begun asking whether they are safe to use.

At the center of debates online about Stanley products — insulated steel beverage containers sold in various colors like pink, green, blue, and white — is whether they contain lead. Now, the company is offering some clarity.

Stanley PMI says on its website the products contain a sealing material that uses "some lead" but that no lead touches any surface of any Stanley product and the chemical does not come into contact with any beverage placed inside.

"At Stanley, one of the key features of our products is our vacuum insulation technology, which provides consumers with drinkware that keeps beverages at the ideal temperature. Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead," Stanley PMI said in a statement. "Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers."

FILE - A few 40oz. 'Quenchers', the Stanley insulated steel tumblers, remain at a Target store on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Woodland Hills, CA.

The product would need to be damaged, used in a way it is not intended or become exposed to extreme heat to expose the lead, the company explained.

"Our engineering and supply chain teams are making progress on innovative, alternative materials for use in the sealing process," a spokesperson told Today.com.

In a separate statement to WCNC, Stanley PMI reiterated "no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact" with consumers or the contents of their container.

FOX Business reached out to Stanley PMI for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

According to the statement, PMI says all of its products "meet all US regulatory requirements," including California’s Proposition 65, which requires businesses to notify consumers of certain heavy metals and chemicals.

"PMI tests for and validates compliance on all products through FDA accredited 3rd party labs that verify our products follow strict guidelines including but not limited to BPA/BPS, PFOS, and phthalate regulatory requirements," it continues.

Stanley recommends consumers regularly clean their cups, formally called "Quenchers" or tumblers.

"All Quenchers are dishwasher safe," the company says on its FAQ page. "To preserve the mirror-like finish for years to come, transport or pack your Quencher with care."

