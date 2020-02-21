Starting off as an intern, radio host Mike Calta has risen through the ranks

Mike Calta has been entertaining audiences at 102.5 The Bone since 2007. But Tampa Bay area has been his home since his career started as an intern at WFLZ in 1989.

"It's very rare that a radio guy gets to stay in one market, I’m very lucky," he told FOX 13.

In that time, the popular morning show host has seen his audience grow, along with the city of Tampa.

"The best place to go to after a show in 1989 was Denny's," he recalls. "Now we have great restaurants, a downtown, this place has grown. I'm not going anywhere."

Mike Calta poses with the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Calta credits three different radio shows with inspiring him through the years: The Howard Stern Show, The Neil Rogers Show out of Miami, and the Ron and Ron Show here in Tampa.

Calta attributes the success of the show to its broad appeal.

"I find out we have a lot of doctors listening and lawyers listening,” he said. “Politicians will come up to me on the side and tell me they are big fans, like they are doing something wrong."

After decades of interviewing celebrities, Calta said Tracy Morgan was his favorite interview. David Letterman and Howard Stern are his dream interviews. But he says the best ones can be the train wrecks where he ends up arguing with a guest, like he recently did with actor Michael Rapaport.

"It’s fun stuff like that you go back and you replay,” he said. “You don't always replay the good ones. You replay the bad ones which is fun for us."

Calta said he has no contact with his former boss, Bubba the Love Sponge. The two had a very public feud that spanned years.

"I worked with him for 6 years and I worked without him for 20 years,” he said. “So, I've made more money and made a name for myself. The best thing that ever happened is I got away."

Mike Calta

Through 30 years of Tampa Bay radio, Mike tries to keep perspective on how far he's come.

"I was a really poor kid growing up, like we were really poor,” he said. “So, I've been saying I'm rich since I was making 30 grand a year. I have a great life and it could be gone at any second in this business."