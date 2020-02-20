‘Godfather’ of local radio started in Tampa Bay four decades ago

article

To trace Ron Diaz's connection to Tampa Bay, you've got to go all the way back to 1979.

"I quit my job in North Carolina and I was going to get a job here. Got a job. And once I got here I never wanted to leave," Ron recalled.

He landed at WYNF, where he worked his way up to music director and assistant program director. Today, Ron said it was his happiest time in radio.

"I was there all day and it didn't seem like work. It's like, they are paying me for this? It was awesome,” he told FOX 13.

WYNF is also where ‘The Ron and Ron Show,’ with co-host Ron Bennington, was born.

It was a morning drive show that lived on the edge, and listeners loved it.

"The country was kind of wild at the time, so there were really no rules and it fit perfectly," Ron said.

Audiences grew on the radio and at their “wild” live shows. Some drew as many as 15,000 fans. Syndication grew into 15 markets.

"It was a magical time how we all came together and made it work. It was great,” he said.

In 1997, Ron's love for Tampa Bay was tested when “The Ron and Ron Radio Network" was sold.

"Paxson Communications thought it would be a better idea to headquarter the show in Miami. That's when I said, 'I'm done, see you later,'” he said.

Then, one of his passions came calling: Sports. A jock at heart, Ron's been talking Tampa Bay sports on WDAE for 17 years. His co-host for almost the entire run has been former player Ian Beckles.

"It's such a comfortable feeling,” he said. “Ian and I get along great. I respect the fact that he played in the league. I respect the fact we have different viewpoints. We have debates and still get along. I'm blessed."

Once a year, he hits the links, but not for love of the game. The annual Ron Diaz Christmas Classic golf tournament raises money for the Children's Cancer Center.

He's raised half a million dollars in 19 years.

"It means so much to me,” Diaz said. “The strength some of these parents and kids have and the attitudes they have when they are dealing with that devastating news. I'm blessed to do anything to help."

For Diaz, it’s been four decades of helping, entertaining, and enjoying life in the town he loves.

"I'm so appreciative of this place, of Tampa Bay,” he said. “It's so special to me. It’s my home and will always be my home."

