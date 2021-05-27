Florida teen Aiden Fucci to be charged as adult in death of Tristyn Bailey, court documents reveal

The Florida boy accused of murdering a Jacksonville-area girl earlier this month will be charged as an adult, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Aiden Sean Fucci, 14, is being held at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Volusia County. Deputies said he killed his classmate, Tristyn Bailey, 13.

Fucci was arrested on May 10, charged with second-degree murder. New court filings reveal that prosecutors have requested Fucci's transfer to adult court on an amended charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

A medical examiner said that Bailey, who was found dead in a wooded area after being reported missing, was stabbed to death.

Investigators said Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

