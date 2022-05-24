State Representative from Tampa chosen to lead Florida House Democrats

State Representative Fentrice Driskell of Tampa has been chosen to lead Florida House Democrats both in the legislative chamber and at the ballot box. Her party holds 42 seats, compared to the Republicans 76.

When it comes to legislation, Democrats have been forced to be either loud bystanders or to cut deals for incremental change. Driskell said they must better explain positions on issues like the minimum wage, criminal justice reform and the environment.

"We have to do a better job of communicating our policies to the people," Driskell said. "Gotta make it short to the point, let people know we care about their freedom, that we care about those values, and do that, so voters can have a real choice."

She focused on pocketbook issues during an interview with FOX 13, hammering Governor Ron DeSantis and his legislative allies for not yet instituting a gas tax holiday or pushing for property insurance reforms.

"We've wasted a good portion of the 60 days of our regular session on culture wars that do absolutely nothing to help Floridians feel more healthy, be more free, be more prosperous or more safe."

Her first job is to craft a message that will resonate in a year that is expected to be difficult for Democrats nationwide.

"My goal, the way that I define success, is to bring back every member of the Florida House of Representatives."

She is the first African American woman to lead the house Democratic caucus. She is expected to hold the position for four years.

