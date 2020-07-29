State-run COVID-19 test sites to close Friday due to potential for tropical weather

Coronavirus testing sites run by the state of Florida are closing Friday due to the potential for inclement weather.

Potential tropical cyclone 9 threatens to become Tropical Storm Isaias as it moved across the Caribbean Wednesday. With the potential for heavy rain associated with the low-pressure system, the state of Florida announced all test centers run by the state will close Friday and remain closed through Monday.

RELATED: NHC says storm likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias as track shifts east

In the Bay Area, the closure will impact testing sites in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) said sites will begin reopening on Tuesday, with all sites being reopened by Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. Testing site re-openings will be posted on FDEM’s Facebook page and Twitter profile.

Free COVID-19 testing will still be available through local county health departments. Visit www.floridahealth.gov for county health department contact information.

Before testing sites close, FDEM says symptomatic Floridians may receive a self-swab test at state-supported drive-through sites. Symptomatic individuals will be prioritized and receive results within 72 hours.