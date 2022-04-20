State task force holds summit in Tampa to discuss ways to reduce crime

The members of a newly created Safety & Justice Task Force met in Tampa to discuss a community-based approach to reduce crime.

The task force was created by the Florida Democratic Party, but the chair said the work is not partisan. Members are meeting with agencies across the state to develop what it calls "common-sense solutions around criminal justice."

Discussions center around gun violence, juvenile crime, mental illness and substance abuse. Wednesday's summit focused on the role mental health and substance abuse plays in crime.

"The research shows it – and so does common sense: The root causes behind so many crimes can be traced back to substance abuse or mental illness," said Andrew Warren, State Attorney for Hillsborough County. "The good news is that these issues are typically treatable and preventable. The bad news is that our justice system simply isn’t set up to handle these challenges, and our communities all suffer because of that."

The summit included community members, faith leaders and law enforcement all sharing their experiences and offering solutions. The idea is to develop a holistic approach to create long-term solutions to better meet the needs of those impacted.

"We know that everybody has different perspectives, but we all share the same goal," Warren said. "We want our community to be safe and have the resources invested in the appropriate ways, and we want long-term safety for everybody in our neighborhood."

Attendees said it’s important to focus on an individual’s whole story and create an approach best suited to help them.

"It's not something that just happened overnight," Gwendolyn Green, CEO of Tampa Crossroad, said. "A lot of the people that we serve and a lot of the challenges in the community have been from their upbringing and from their histories. And a lot of, you know, trauma."

The meetings will continue next month in Jacksonville. At the conclusion of all meetings, the task force will compile the best ideas and share with communities across the state.