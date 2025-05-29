State testing for possible blue-green algae at Lake Crago in Polk County

The Brief Water sample testing is underway to determine if blue-green algae is in Lake Crago. State health officials said blue-green algae may be present by the boat ramp near the recreational center. The bacteria is common in Florida and can grow year-round, but are more frequent in summer and fall.



Water sample testing is underway to determine if blue-green algae is in Lake Crago. State health officials said blue-green algae may be present by the boat ramp near the recreational center.

The bacteria is common in Florida and can grow year-round, but are more frequent in summer and fall.

"When the water gets warmer and temperatures get warmer, and an abundance of nutrients are found in the water. It can sometimes cause these types of algae to bloom," said Scott Sjoblom with the Florida Department of Health.

The algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and pets. They can also affect aquatic life and marine life.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water.

Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects algae samples, and the results can be viewed on their Algal Bloom Dashboard.

